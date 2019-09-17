The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudy Sykora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudy Sykora


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Rudy Sykora Obituary
Sykora, Rudy
1943 - 2019
Rudy A. Sykora, age 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Rudy is preceded in death by his parents Rudolph and Ann Sykora and his sister Charlotte. He is survived by his loving companion of 16 years, Audrey Steele; children, Ben and Ryan Sykora, and Julie (Casey) Ward; loving grandson, Caleb Ward; and nieces, Michelle and Cheryl. Rudy retired from New England Insurance as an insurance agent. Rudy loved gardening cooking, dogs, and traveling, he was an Ohio State Buckeye fan, and had a great sense of style. A memorial service for Rudy will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 21 followed by a visitation from 2-3 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Columbus, OH. To view Rudy's entire obituary or to share a special memory of Rudy please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rudy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now