Sykora, Rudy
1943 - 2019
Rudy A. Sykora, age 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Rudy is preceded in death by his parents Rudolph and Ann Sykora and his sister Charlotte. He is survived by his loving companion of 16 years, Audrey Steele; children, Ben and Ryan Sykora, and Julie (Casey) Ward; loving grandson, Caleb Ward; and nieces, Michelle and Cheryl. Rudy retired from New England Insurance as an insurance agent. Rudy loved gardening cooking, dogs, and traveling, he was an Ohio State Buckeye fan, and had a great sense of style. A memorial service for Rudy will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 21 followed by a visitation from 2-3 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Columbus, OH. To view Rudy's entire obituary or to share a special memory of Rudy please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019