Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Rufus Engram Jr.


1964 - 2019
Rufus Engram Jr. Obituary
Engram Jr., Rufus
Rufus Bennie Engram Jr., passed away on September 25, 2019 at the Winchester Care and Rehabilitation Center, Canal Winchester, Ohio. He was born on September 29, 1964, in Columbus, Ohio. Rufus Jr. was the son of Rufus (Wanna) Engram Sr. and the late Gloria Plouffe Tiller. Rufus leaves behind his step-father, Virgil Tiller; sisters, Linda Sales, Michele (Danny) Tiller, and Annette (Randy) Robinson; sister­-in-law, Rhonda Hardison; brothers, Eric Tiller, Thomas (Cynthia) Engram; and best friend, Stephanie Marshall. Rufus Jr. is preceded in death by his brother Gary Hardison and sister Darlene Martin. He was the baby of the family and we will miss him deeply. He had many nieces, nephews and cousins who were very dear to him. Family will receive friends Monday from 10am-12pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where funeral service will follow at 12pm. Burial Obetz Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019
