Lamm, Jr., Russell E.
1936 - 2020
Russell E. Lamm, Jr., who was eternally 34 years old, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Janith Hurd; daughters, Gabrielle (JJ) Young, Erica Lamm and Traci Blaine; stepchildren, Brian (Amy) Hurd and Kelly (Dave) Nauerth; grandchildren, Zachary, Alexander, Russell, Luke, Jetta, Andrea, Brianne, Adam, Sarah and James Michael; great- grandchild, Zackrey; and favorite nephews and niece, Steve Mercer, Bobby Mercer and Christine Mendivil. Russell, a card carrying member of the Brotherhood of the Rooks, graduated from Grandview Heights High School in 1955. He attended The Ohio State University, earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Cincinnati, and practiced law in central Ohio for over 50 years. He was a gearhead and enjoyed motor sports, OSU football, ballroom dancing, fiddling in his workshop and cultivating relationships with stray cats. He regularly attended the middle part of Methodist church services. Russell is preceded in death by his parents Russell E. Lamm, Sr. and Hazel (Stracke) Lamm, sister Nancy Ann, stepson Mark Hurd and grandson Jason. Special acknowledgment to April and the staff at Our Family Home and Jody at Capital City Hospice. Calling hours for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 5-8p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Russell's memory to Capital City Hospice. Arrangements by the DEYO-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Jeffrey N. Davis, Funeral Director. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020