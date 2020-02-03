Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deyo-Davis Funeral Home - Columbus
1177 W. Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-486-2445
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Deyo-Davis Funeral Home - Columbus
1177 W. Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Lamm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell E. Lamm Jr.


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell E. Lamm Jr. Obituary
Lamm, Jr., Russell E.
1936 - 2020
Russell E. Lamm, Jr., who was eternally 34 years old, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Janith Hurd; daughters, Gabrielle (JJ) Young, Erica Lamm and Traci Blaine; stepchildren, Brian (Amy) Hurd and Kelly (Dave) Nauerth; grandchildren, Zachary, Alexander, Russell, Luke, Jetta, Andrea, Brianne, Adam, Sarah and James Michael; great- grandchild, Zackrey; and favorite nephews and niece, Steve Mercer, Bobby Mercer and Christine Mendivil. Russell, a card carrying member of the Brotherhood of the Rooks, graduated from Grandview Heights High School in 1955. He attended The Ohio State University, earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Cincinnati, and practiced law in central Ohio for over 50 years. He was a gearhead and enjoyed motor sports, OSU football, ballroom dancing, fiddling in his workshop and cultivating relationships with stray cats. He regularly attended the middle part of Methodist church services. Russell is preceded in death by his parents Russell E. Lamm, Sr. and Hazel (Stracke) Lamm, sister Nancy Ann, stepson Mark Hurd and grandson Jason. Special acknowledgment to April and the staff at Our Family Home and Jody at Capital City Hospice. Calling hours for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 5-8p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Russell's memory to Capital City Hospice. Arrangements by the DEYO-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Jeffrey N. Davis, Funeral Director. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -