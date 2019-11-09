The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran
2745 W Broad St
Columbus, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran
2745 W Broad St
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Friend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Friend


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Russell Friend Obituary
Friend, Russell
1933 - 2019
Russell E. Friend, age 86, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Russell was a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He graduated from West High School in 1951, was a life time member of St. John's Lutheran Church on the Hilltop and was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church by the Sea in Nags Head, North Carolina. Russ was a retired principal from the Columbus Public Schools. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Barbara and their precious daughter Lori Lee Gerber. He is survived by their three daughters, Diana Lee (Harry) Seaman, Vicki Lee (Addison) Clark, and Teri Lee (Pat) O'Conner; three grandchildren, Donnie (Kristen) Naegel, Greg (Jessica) Gerber, and Lauren (Spencer) Conte; four great-grandchildren, Keira and Jaxon Naegel, Alexandra Conte, and Grayson Gerber; and numerous nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8pm Thursday, November 14 2019 at Heart and Hope by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Cols, Ohio 43204 and 10-11am on Friday, November 15 2019 at St. John's Lutheran, 2745 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43204, where his service will begin at 11am. Interment following at Green Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Health Foundation, 3430 Ohio Health Parkway, Columbus, Ohio 43202 (payable to Doctors Hospital). To leave a memory or offer condolences, please visit, www.heartandhope.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Download Now