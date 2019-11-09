|
Friend, Russell
1933 - 2019
Russell E. Friend, age 86, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Russell was a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He graduated from West High School in 1951, was a life time member of St. John's Lutheran Church on the Hilltop and was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church by the Sea in Nags Head, North Carolina. Russ was a retired principal from the Columbus Public Schools. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Barbara and their precious daughter Lori Lee Gerber. He is survived by their three daughters, Diana Lee (Harry) Seaman, Vicki Lee (Addison) Clark, and Teri Lee (Pat) O'Conner; three grandchildren, Donnie (Kristen) Naegel, Greg (Jessica) Gerber, and Lauren (Spencer) Conte; four great-grandchildren, Keira and Jaxon Naegel, Alexandra Conte, and Grayson Gerber; and numerous nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8pm Thursday, November 14 2019 at Heart and Hope by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Cols, Ohio 43204 and 10-11am on Friday, November 15 2019 at St. John's Lutheran, 2745 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43204, where his service will begin at 11am. Interment following at Green Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Health Foundation, 3430 Ohio Health Parkway, Columbus, Ohio 43202 (payable to Doctors Hospital). To leave a memory or offer condolences, please visit, www.heartandhope.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019