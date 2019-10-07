|
Fry, Russell
With broken hearts we share the passing of Russell G. "Russ" Fry, age 86, of Sunbury, on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Kobacker House in Columbus, with his beloved wife by his side. Graduate of the Big Walnut High School in 1952, he married his school sweetheart; Christine (Ross) and together they shared 69 wonderful years. US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, retired from Nestle's plant in Sunbury. In addition to this beloved wife Christine, also survived by sons, Mike (Vicki) and Barry (Sherri) Fry; grandchildren, Lindsay (John), Brett, Lauren, Ryan, Devin, Leigh Ann (Chris), Brooke; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Terry (Sara) Fry; several nieces and nephews, as well as a host of friends. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 at St. Rt. 3, Sunbury, Ohio 43074, where services will follow 1 pm Friday. Interment with military honors in Trenton Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Kobacher House. For complete obituary visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019