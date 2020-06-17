Riley, Russell H.
Russell Harold Riley, age 90, went to be with the Lord June 12 with his daughters by his side. Russ was born in Shinnston, WV, August 28, 1929 to the late Lawrence W. and Anna Bernice (Sayres) Riley. Russ loved growing up in Shinnston where he made lifelong friends and enjoyed working alongside his family at Riley Construction and The Toggery. After graduating from Shinnston High School in 1947, he started Fairmont State College then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and honorably served his country (1951-1954) with the VR-22 squadron. Following his service, Russ received a bachelor's degree from Fairmont State College and a master's degree from West Virginia University. He married Barbara Swiger Riley in 1956 and together they raised 4 daughters and enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage. Russ was well-respected in the field of education as a teacher and principal, having served in the Tiffin City and South-Western City School Districts. He last worked at The Ohio State University as a teacher educator, retiring in 1985. Russ filled many roles at First Baptist Church of Grove City, where he was an active member since 1963. The people there were like family to him as were all those friends from the "old neighborhood". Through the years, he was a member of many organizations, including the "East Shinnston Gang," Kentucky Colonels, and Iota Lambda Sigma. Among his many achievements, he was named Navy Honor Man in 1951 and was awarded an Honorary Life Membership for Vocational Industrial Clubs of America from the Ohio House of Representatives in 1993. Russ was preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara, his parents, and son-in-law Barry A. Babbert. He is survived by his daughters, Beverly Babbert, Kim (Jeff) Tyndall, Valerie Riley, Melanie (Joe) Trombetti; 9 grandchildren and their respective spouses; and 9 great grandchildren. The Riley family would like to thank Cindy and Nick Blanton of Blanton Health Care and their many staff members who loved and cared for Dad so wonderfully for the past two years. We are also grateful for Mel "Faith" Neely, Becky Grundei and the other caregivers who served Dad so graciously over the years. Due to current conditions, the family will hold a private graveside service with Dr. Jerry Neal officiating. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Grove City with "Baptist Builders" in the memo line, 3301 Orders Road, Grove City, OH 43123. Arrangements with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio. Please visit www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com to extend condolences or to share a favorite memory of Russ.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.