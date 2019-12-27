Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Russell Holbrook Obituary
Holbrook, Russell
1975 - 2019
Russell (Rusty) Holbrook, 44, passed away December 26, 2019. He is survived by his parents Marla Buelow and Russell (Nancy) Holbrook. Siblings, Melissa (Nate) Ray, Logan Holbrook and Tyler Hebblethwaite. Nieces/nephews, Cole Holbrook, Aidan Ray and McKinleigh Ray. Proceeded in death, Grandmother, Mary Pagura, brother, Jason Holbrook and Step dad, Dan Buelow. In his free time, Rusty enjoyed fishing and hunting. Memorial Service Monday, December 30, 2019 at 6:30 PM with visitation one hour prior at Newcomer Funeral Home, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019
