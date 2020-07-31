Holliman, Russell
1930 - 2020
Russell Holliman, age 90, passed away July 29, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10 am on Thursday, August 6, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Russell together at a distance. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Russell's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
.