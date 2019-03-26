|
Baldwin, Russell Lee
1934 - 2019
Russell L. Baldwin, age 85, passed away peacefully in his Reynoldsburg home on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born on February 17, 1934 in Sedalia, Missouri to John and Myrtle (Otten) Baldwin. He was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, having served in the Korean Conflict. He was a regional sales manager for Quaker Oats, Doxsee and Borden Foods. Following retirement, he worked as an aide and custodian for Reynoldsburg Schools. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Russ was preceded in death by his parents, and his son Jeremy. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Wilma (Hickson); daughters, Wendy (Greg) Leitch and Amy (Tom) Fee; grandchildren, Katy, Joey, and Allison Fee; sisters, Jane Barnett and Dolores Wade. His family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28 from 5-8 p.m. at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, where his funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Michael Johnson officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice or the . Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
