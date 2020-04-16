|
|
Blaine, Russell Levi
1936 - 2020
Russell Levi Blaine March 11, 1936 – April 9, 2020. When Russell lived in California he was riding his motorcycle to work on the freeway and was stopped by CHIPs. "Why are you riding your motorcycle without any clothes on?" the officer asked. "It's raining," Russell answered. "I didn't want to get my clothes wet." Russell did not always do things the way others do. He was born in Delaware, Ohio, a middle son of 10 children of Dewey Rose Blaine and Georgia Etta Converse Blain. Russell was an over-the-road trucker, owned Linden Lock and Safe in Columbus, and worked in the Hardware Department at Taylor Rd Walmart. Customers waited for the man with the ponytail and beard to help them. He knew hardware from being a See Bee during his second military career in the Navy. He first married Janet Hess. Their children are Janet Blaine, Worthington and Brian Blaine, Columbus. Granddaughter Katherine Brandon is in Hawaii. Daughter Stacy Barraza is in California. 2nd, Russell married Deloreth Cooper. Finally he rescued his last wife, Julia Blaine. Russell gave her new perspectives she never thought of. Russell was an active Boy Scout leader, a member of the American Legion, Lions, Freemasons Scottish Rite and Community of Christ, Grove City. With Brian he participated at the Renaissance Festival, in authentic Scottish regalia. You never knew what would come out of Russell's mouth. He made people laugh. He was generous, liked to help people; a loyal friend. No current services planned. Condolences can be given at https://www.jerryspearsfuneralhome.com/listings
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2020