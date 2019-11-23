|
Mann, Russell R.
1938 - 2019
Mann, Russell R. September, 24 1938 - November 13, 2019. The world lost one of its hardest working men on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital. He became a shining star in the heavens. Look up, the brightest star is Russ Mann. Born in Mt. Vernon to Gertrude Schuller Mann and Russell R Mann Sr on September 24, 1938. A graduate of THE Worthington High School in 1956. He was a member Mof Student Counsel, Hi-Y, the Cardinal Yearbook staff, Mixed Chorus, Boys' Glee Club, Boys' Quartet, Junior Class Vice President, Senior Class President, and participated in Class Plays, Variety Shows, and Operetta. Lettered in wrestling and track. Proudly served in the U.S. Army, honorably discharged as a dental assistant. In 1962 entered the College of Dentistry at THE Ohio State University, graduated in 1966. Member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. Practiced dentistry until he retired in 1987. Also a proud member of Hamer Lodge serving as Master of the Lodge. Member of the Masons and the Shrine Temple. He was artistic and a wonderful carpenter. Combined those skills and became a housing rehabilitation specialist while living in Venice, Florida and until his untimely passing worked with Investment Realty Advisors. As an owner-handler of Boxers he proudly had an American-Canadian Champion and a Best in Show Brace at the 13th largest dog show in the U.S. in the 1980's. Upon returning to Columbus from Florida in 1998 he started "THE Handymann". He would take on any project and worked his magic including cabinets to a very special garage door when no else in 10 years wanted the job! Russ leaves behind his loving wife Kathryn Brown Mann, brother-in-law Michael Brown and wife Charlie Michaels Brown; nephew Anthony Brown and wife Emily; niece Andi Brown Dalton and husband Wendell and great nieces CeCi, Libby, and Claire; niece Christina Brown Miller and husband Brian, great niece Isabella and great nephew Treg. Russ will be missed by many friends including very special friends Sally and Jerry Lux along with his Worthington classmates and friends since kindergarten. "THE" Mann is what many friends have called him! Always a giver Russ went to his Alma Mater, OSU, for research. Memorial Service will be Sunday, December 8 at 3:00 pm at the Ellsworth Chapel, Central College, 975 S. Sunbury Rd, Westerville, OH. The Reverend Marion Redding officiating. Reception will be held immediately follow the Service in Ballard Hall next to the Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019