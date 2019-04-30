|
Rebtoy, Russell
1945 - 2019
Russell Douglas Rebtoy, age 73, of Reynoldsburg, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at Grant Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Born June 18, 1945 in Latrobe, PA to the late Charles and Edna (Moore) Rebtoy, he was a 1963 graduate of Latrobe High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a retired Lieutenant in the Columbus Division of Fire, and later retired from the City of Whitehall Parks Dept. with 10 years of service. Russ was a devoted family man, and an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved the OSU Buckeyes unless they were playing his Penn State Nittany Lions. He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart, his wife of 52 years, Linda Darlene Rebtoy in 2017, brothers Albert, Charles, and Ted, sisters Dorothy and Elizabeth. He is survived by his daughters, Christy (Steve) Egler, Carrie (Tim) Clayton, and Cheri (Marc) Kamer; grandchildren, Jessica (Sean) Hutton, Kelsey Egler, Joshua Egler, Allie (Tyler) Kensler, Tommy Clayton, Olivia Kamer, and Owen Kamer; great-grandchildren, Preslee and Sloann Hutton, and Lainey Kensler; sisters-in-law, Patt Snyder and Norma Rebtoy; niece, Kimm (Tim) Vincent; nephews, Doug Snyder, Scott Rebtoy, Tracy Rebtoy, Karl Klimas, and David Rebtoy; his daughters' godmother, Jeanne Alexander; his godson, Brian (Katelyn) Alexander; and many close friends. The family will receive friends 10 am-12 noon on Saturday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Road N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, where a memorial service will follow at 12 noon with the Rev. Calvin Green officiating. Private interment will be later. The family extends a special thanks to the medical team at Grant Hospital, especially the exceptional nurses of the CCU and ICU. Friends who wish may contribute to the Community Shelter Board (www.csb.org) in Russell's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2019