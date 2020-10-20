Rogers, Russell
1950 - 2020
Russell A. Rogers, age 70, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born on April 23, 1950. Russ loved water skiing, car races and attending OSU football games. His biggest joy in life was spending time with his grandkids. Russ will be greatly missed by his children, Jonathan Rogers (Alessandra) and Lauren O'Brien (Kelly); grandchildren, Berkley, Lincoln, Noelle, Evelyn; and other family members, Debbie Rogers, Evelyn Pagura, Jack Rogers (Anna), Ryan and Shaun. Funeral Service will be held at 5pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221, where family will receive friends following the service until 8pm. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, Georgia 30047. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
.