Price, Russell S.

1958 - 2020

Russell Seton Price, 61, of Darbydale, Ohio, died on July 23, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Derek Price and Erik (Kelli) Price; grandchildren, Alexander, Freya and Presleigh; mother, Christine Price; sister, Isla Price Murden; nephews and niece, Rob, Nick and Chelsea; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father William Russell Price of Darbydale. Special thanks to his friends: Sue Marcum and George and Misty Dowden for their love and generosity. Russ was born on September 27, 1958 in Lutterworth, England. He was a graduate of Grove City High School, class of 1976. He loved fishing and watching the many wild birds he fed and was very proud of his children and grandchildren and will be missed by friends and family. LU Russ! Memorial service to be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the National Audubon Society.



