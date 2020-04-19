|
|
Sawmiller, Russell
1927 - 2020
Russell C. Sawmiller, Jr. - January 15, 1927 – April 17, 2020. Retired Methodist Minister. Preceded in death by his wife of 17 years, Marilyn Mittler Sawmiller (1968) and his parents. Survived by daughter, Cathi (Bruce) Eisley and son, Kirk Sawmiller. Six grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to Broad Street United Methodist Church, the , or a . Private burial. Memorial service at a later date. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with final arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com. To share a special memory or to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2020