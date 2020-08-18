1/
Russell Shaeffer
1933 - 2020
Shaeffer, Russell
1933 - 2020
Russell L. Shaeffer, age 87, passed peacefully August 16, 2020. The family will receive friends for visitation from 1-2pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Central College Presbyterian Church, where the Memorial service will be held at 2pm. Masks will be required and live streaming is available thru hillfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children in his memory (https://donate.lovetotherescue.org). Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.hillfuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Central College Presbyterian Church
AUG
19
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Central College Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
