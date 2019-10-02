Home

Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
614-873-8013
Russell T. Clark


1968 - 2019
Russell Thomas Clark, 51, of Plain City, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Grant Hospital. Born June 29, 1968 in Marysville, Ohio, he has been a lifelong resident of the Plain City area and attended Jonathan Alder High School. He worked as a Fire Fighter in Milford Center from 1993-2004. Russell was currently employed at Sutphen Corporation and was a partner in the "Smash It" Demolition Derby Organization. He was an avid motorcyclist who loved his Harley, the New York Giants, and was a known practical joker. Russ was a very loving and caring person. He was a loving son, father, brother and friend. Russ is survived by his son, Alan (Erica) Clark; mother, Ellen Jane Clark; sisters, Becky Thacker, Mary Ann (George) Elias; brothers, Jeff (Alice) Clark, Tim Clark; girlfriend, Brittany Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; many good friends, including special friend Chase. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM Friday, October 4, 2019 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St. (St. Rt. 161 W.), Plain City, where funeral services will be held at 10 AM Saturday with Pastor Phil Conrad officiating. Burial at Forest Grove Cemetery. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019
