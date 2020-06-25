Russell T. Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smith, Russell T.
1933 - 2020
Russell T. Smith, age 86, of Worthington, passed away on June 24, 2020 at Kemper House. He was born on October 14, 1933 to the late Dr. Morse and Jennie (Barker) Smith in New Philadelphia, OH. Russell is survived by daughters, Susan (George) Rutter, Sandra Oliver and Sharolyn Strebe; brother, Clyde B. Smith; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous step-children. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by wife Patty Smith and grandson Gavin Rutter. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2-4pm. Message of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved