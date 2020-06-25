Smith, Russell T.
1933 - 2020
Russell T. Smith, age 86, of Worthington, passed away on June 24, 2020 at Kemper House. He was born on October 14, 1933 to the late Dr. Morse and Jennie (Barker) Smith in New Philadelphia, OH. Russell is survived by daughters, Susan (George) Rutter, Sandra Oliver and Sharolyn Strebe; brother, Clyde B. Smith; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous step-children. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by wife Patty Smith and grandson Gavin Rutter. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2-4pm. Message of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.