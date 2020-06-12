Vance Jr., Russell
1960 - 2020
S. Russell Vance Jr., 59, of Richwood, died unexpectedly Tuesday in Marysville. He has been employed at Huntington National Bank for 32 years currently serving as a project manager in the audit department. Russ is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, the former Pamela A. Clay whom he married August 15, 1981 in Columbus; their daughters and 5 grandchildren; his father Russell; 2 brothers. A graveside service will be held at 2pm Monday at Hopewell Cemetery near Magnetic Springs. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Russ's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in care of Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville who is completing arrangements. To read a complete obituary or to express a condolence, go to www.ingramfuneralservice.com.
1960 - 2020
S. Russell Vance Jr., 59, of Richwood, died unexpectedly Tuesday in Marysville. He has been employed at Huntington National Bank for 32 years currently serving as a project manager in the audit department. Russ is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, the former Pamela A. Clay whom he married August 15, 1981 in Columbus; their daughters and 5 grandchildren; his father Russell; 2 brothers. A graveside service will be held at 2pm Monday at Hopewell Cemetery near Magnetic Springs. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Russ's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in care of Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville who is completing arrangements. To read a complete obituary or to express a condolence, go to www.ingramfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.