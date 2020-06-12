Russell Vance Jr.
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vance Jr., Russell
1960 - 2020
S. Russell Vance Jr., 59, of Richwood, died unexpectedly Tuesday in Marysville. He has been employed at Huntington National Bank for 32 years currently serving as a project manager in the audit department. Russ is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, the former Pamela A. Clay whom he married August 15, 1981 in Columbus; their daughters and 5 grandchildren; his father Russell; 2 brothers. A graveside service will be held at 2pm Monday at Hopewell Cemetery near Magnetic Springs. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Russ's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in care of Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville who is completing arrangements. To read a complete obituary or to express a condolence, go to www.ingramfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hopewell Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home - Marysville
975 N. Maple Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937) 642 4861
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved