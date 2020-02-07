|
Williams, Russell
Russell "Russ" Eli Williams Jr., 93, of Bexley, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, February 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 13, 1926 in his home in Bexley, Ohio, son of the late Russell Eli and Mildred L. Cutler Williams Sr. He was married for 67 years to his loving wife, Mary Margaret "Peg" Wagner Williams, who survives. As a youth, he worked at Pure Oil in Bexley, was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from Perma Flex Molding Company in Columbus. After his retirement, he worked at Craig Connelly Autions, loved the town Jasper, Ohio and was a member of the Columbus Indoor Tennis Club. In addition to his wife, Russ is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Jackie) Williams of Gahanna and Linda (Rodney) Gustine of Lancaster; sons, Richard Williams of Bexley, Gary Williams of Logan, Mike Williams of Marysville, Stephen Williams of Snowville and Greg (Kristin) Williams of Blacklick; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Jane) Williams of Maine; nieces and nephews and their mother, Ann Williams of Maine. A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m., June 13, 2020 at their home in Bexley. Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan. Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020