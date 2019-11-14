|
Kefauver, Rusty R.
1947 - 2019
Rusty R. Kefauver, passed away on November 12, 2019. He was born on January 31, 1947 to the late Donald and Alyce (Hunnell) Kefauver. Rusty joins in death his parents. brother-in-law Ronnie Glick and daughter-in-law Jodie Kefauver. He is survived by Beata Kefauver; sons, Rehnold E. Kefauver, Roland W. Kefauver and Roman V. (Crystal) Kefauver; sister, Sheila Glick; grandchildren, Alexis (Dalton) Laesure, Logan D. (Victoria) Kefauver and Wyatt G. Kefauver; great grandchild, Sebastian R. Kefauver. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3-7PM at the TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, Ohio 43026 with the funeral service being held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019