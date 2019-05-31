|
|
Barr, Ruth A.
1930 - 2019
Ruth A. Barr, 88, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Ohio State University Medical Center. Ruth was born on July 27, 1930 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Clarence and Lucy Nimon. She was an active member of the Mount Carmel United Church of Christ. Ruth enjoyed reading, gardening and watching the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Basketball. Most of all Ruth's greatest joy in life was spending time with her kids and grandkids. Ruth is survived by her children, Mark (Piper) Barr of Williamson, GA, Karen Curtiss of Westerville, OH, and Max Barr of Baltimore, OH; grandchildren, Emily Curtiss, Jordan Barr, Hannah Curtiss, and Caitha Barr; sister-in-law, Loretta Neff; brother-in-law, Dean Barr; as well as many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Lee O. Barr, sister Jane Severance, father and mother-in-law Walter and Carrie Barr, brother-in-law Glen Barr; and Tom Sheppard. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11AM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Dr. Marilin Miller officiating. Burial is to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4-8PM at the funeral home, as well as ONE HOUR prior to the service on Tuesday. The family suggests contributions be made to Mount Carmel United Church of Christ, (7025 Clearport Rd. SW, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 2, 2019