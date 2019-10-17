Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
Adkins, Ruth
Ruth Ann Adkins, age 82, of Hilliard, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. She attended Hilliard United Methodist Church. Ruth was a loving grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed being outside gardening. Preceded in death by parents Walter and Iva Sibley. Survived by loving husband, Seldon; children, Rhonda (Matt) Slyh and Tammy (Mike) Mosbacher; brother, Walter Sibley Jr.; sister, Norma Jean Simpson; grandchildren, Kristina and Kevin Slyh, Casey and Bailey Mosbacher; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where a memorial service will follow at 4pm. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019
