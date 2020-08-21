1/
Ruth Ailes
1929 - 2020
Ruth (Justus) Ailes, 90 years young, born on October 8, 1929, passed peacefully on August 20, 2020 in the hospice wing of Licking Memorial Hospital. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Lottie and Harry Justus of Grandview. Ruth leaves behind a loving husband of 71 years, James R. Ailes; three daughters, Charlotte (Lester) Simpson from Newark, OH, Mary Jorge of PA, and Terrie Jones from Newark, OH. Ruth also leaves seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren. Ruth loved the Lord with all her heart and dedicated her life in service to others especially the elderly. She loved to share and talk about the Lord. She loved music - playing the piano and directing the choir at the church. She also loved her pets. Ruth graduated from Grandview High School then went to OSU and trained as an X-Ray technician. Later she switched to nursing and worked at the Lutheran Senior City and finally spent ten years as the director of nurses of the Pinekirk nursing home. Jim and Ruth are members of Alive Vineyard Church in Licking County. Ruth bravely fought debility back pain for years and spent her final months with Hospice of Central Ohio. She was the much loved matriarch of our large extended family and will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 21 to Aug. 29, 2020.
