Happeny, Ruth Ann
1948 - 2019
Ruth Ann Happeny age 71 of Columbus passed away December 22, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. She was born March 10, 1948 to the late Wesley O. and Dorothy E. Toops. She was a member of The Red Hat Society. She was preceded in death by her sister Bobbie Jean Runkle. Survivors include her husband of 50 years Bill Happeny, children Cindy Happeny and Brian (Heather) Happeny; grandchildren Tyler, Brittany, James, Jesse, Austin, Nikki and Zach; sister Betty McGinnis, brothers Richard Toops and Wesley (Annie) Toops and her dear friend Louise Harrell. Friends may visit Sunday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus St. Grove City, Ohio where funeral will be held 10:30 AM Monday. Interment will follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019