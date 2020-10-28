1/
Ruth Ann Robbins
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robbins, Ruth Ann
1939 - 2020
Ruth Ann Robbins went to be with her Savior and Lord on 21-Oct-2020. She was born 21-Jul-1939 to Ruth Long Weisenstine and Loren Weisenstine in Cambridge, OH. She is survived by her husband, Alan P. W. Hewett; son, Randall Hannon; and daughters, Hope Shomer and Teresa Collins. Her parents and son Ronald Hannon, preceded her in death. She has four grandchildren, Ashley, Loren, Travis, and Coleton; and three great-grandchildren, Carmine, Wayland, and Faith. There is also the devoted son-in-law, Kenny Colgin. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. To see the full obituary, visit schoedinger.com/obituaries. If you desire to donate in Ruth's memory, please direct your donations to Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Clark State Rd, Gahanna, OH, specifically to the Endowment Fund or the Memorial Garden. A virtual memorial service is being planned to avoid the possibility of a COVID cluster. Time to be announced at the Schoedinger site.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved