Robbins, Ruth Ann
1939 - 2020
Ruth Ann Robbins went to be with her Savior and Lord on 21-Oct-2020. She was born 21-Jul-1939 to Ruth Long Weisenstine and Loren Weisenstine in Cambridge, OH. She is survived by her husband, Alan P. W. Hewett; son, Randall Hannon; and daughters, Hope Shomer and Teresa Collins. Her parents and son Ronald Hannon, preceded her in death. She has four grandchildren, Ashley, Loren, Travis, and Coleton; and three great-grandchildren, Carmine, Wayland, and Faith. There is also the devoted son-in-law, Kenny Colgin. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. To see the full obituary, visit schoedinger.com/obituaries
. If you desire to donate in Ruth's memory, please direct your donations to Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Clark State Rd, Gahanna, OH, specifically to the Endowment Fund or the Memorial Garden. A virtual memorial service is being planned to avoid the possibility of a COVID cluster. Time to be announced at the Schoedinger site.