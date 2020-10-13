Ruth Bachman

Bachman, Ruth

Ruth Evelyn (White) Bachman. On Thursday, October 8, 2020, our wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother passed at the age of 86. We will all miss her tremendously and she will be lovingly remembered by her children, Robert, Suzanne (Chuck), Sarah (Garry); her grandchildren, Tiffany (Chuy), Holly, Charles (Candice), Desiree (Brandon), Bridget, Brandon, Elaine, Blake (Lexi), Emily (Kyle); great grandchildren, Allyn, Dylan, Tate, Grier. Mom was predeceased by our father John and brother Joseph. Our Mom was laid to rest beside Dad at the Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Samaritan's Purse Int'l Relief, U.S. Disaster Relief, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.



