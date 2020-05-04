Baker, Ruth
1938 - 2020
Ruth Ann Baker, age 82, was born March 24, 1938 and passed away at her home on April 30, 2020. Ruth was loved by many and will be missed. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to see full obituary and to share a memory or send condolences to Ruth's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.