Ruth Baker
1938 - 2020
Ruth Ann Baker, age 82, was born March 24, 1938 and passed away at her home on April 30, 2020. Ruth was loved by many and will be missed. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to see full obituary and to share a memory or send condolences to Ruth's family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
