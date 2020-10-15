Ruth Baker

Baker, Ruth
Ruth Elaine Baker, 92, entered eternal life peacefully at Worthington Christian Village in Columbus, OH. With both daughters at her bedside, she took her last breath as Amazing Grace was sung to her over the phone by her granddaughter, Molly. Ruth "Ruthie" was born in Brooten MN. She was preceded in death by husband Malcolm Scott Baker of Worthington, OH, parents Anton and Mabel Iverson of Brooten MN, brother Arnold Iverson of Glenwood, MN, sister Bonnie Reiber of Palouse WA. Ruth is survived by her four deeply loved children: Dane (Terry) Baker of Farmington, MN, Kim (Kathy) Baker of Delaware, OH, Anne (Frank) Malone of Westerville, OH and Beth Baker of Gahanna, OH. Also survived by beloved grandchildren: Kelly (Rick) Culler; Jeff Baker; Christian (Ben) Knost; Hayley Baker (Robert Hoyt); Ben Baker; Sarah (Michael) Groom; Scott Malone, and Molly Malone. Cherished great grandchildren: Madison, Paisley, Liam, Isabel, and Everett. Ruth lived her faith out in the Lutheran church community. She loved having a cup of coffee or tea and a chat with family and friends. She cooked healthy meals, cheerfully providing for anyone who came to her home. Ruth knew "there, but for the Grace of God, go I", so she served food at the Faith Mission and contributed to feed the less fortunate. If you would like, in lieu of flowers, send a contribution to: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/2thanksgivindiod/info/2011DMTD
which will help others who are hungry. If you would prefer a different charity, Ruth also was fond of birds and a contribution to the Audubon Society would also be appreciated: https://www.audubon.org
. Private family service scheduled. Ruth was conscientious of health and would like you to be safe. Therefore, support for family and friends will be online. Add a note or two about your memory of Ruth. Arrangements by Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home: https://www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com
