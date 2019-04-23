|
|
Beadle, Ruth
1928 - 2019
Ruth Elaine (nee: Shupp) Beadle, age 90, of Lebanon, Oh, passed away peacefully Monday, April 1, 2019 at Otterbein Lebanon. Born September 30, 1928 in Cherryville, Pa to Floyd and Mona (nee: Williams) Shupp, Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard Beadle and brother Floyd Shupp. Besides raising 5 boys, her life exibited her Christian servants heart in many ways, including leading many bible studies, being a prayer warrior, and serving as a missionary overseas in Africa, Peru, and Papua New Guinea (Wycliffe). Ruth is survived by her sons, Dr. Mark (Lou Ann) Beadle of Morrow, Oh, Dwight (Lisa) Beadle of Cypress, Tx, Loren (Amy) Beadle of Wheaton, Il, Craig (Phyllis) Beadle of Galena, Oh and Nathan (Kim) Beadle of Carmel, In; brother, Dr. Franklin (Carol) Shupp; sister, Carol (Tom) Clarke; sister-in-law, Erika Shupp; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as many other family members and friends. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2 pm until the time of the memorial service at 3 pm, all at the Otterbein Lebanon Chapel. Following the memorial service, there will be a scattering of ashes at the gravesite. www.stinekilburnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019