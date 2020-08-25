1/
Ruth Belcher
Belcher, Ruth
1932 - 2020
Ruth Ann Belcher, 88, of Grove City, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard and her parents Frank and Hester DeVault. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Gloria; sister, Shirley Custer; brother, Harold DeVault; and many nieces and nephews. She graduated from Linden-McKinley High School in 1950. Ruth was a member of the First Free Methodist Church of Columbus. To honor Ruth's wishes no services will be held. In lieu to flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
