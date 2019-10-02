Home

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
Vigil
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Buckeye Lake, OH
Ruth Blain Obituary
Blain, Ruth
A funeral mass, celebrating the life of Ruth R. Blain, 83, formerly of Pataskala, will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Buckeye Lake, with Fr. William Hritsko as celebrant. Ruth will be buried next to her twin sister Rose in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Pataskala. Ruth passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Kirkersville, on November 19, 1935, the daughter of James Grover and Mary (Millian) Blain. She was a graduate of Kirkersville H.S., and retired after a long career with the Ohio Company. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveled extensively. She was an active member of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church. She was the last of 11 siblings. She is survived by her 22 nieces and nephews and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service. Vigil services will be at 7p.m. at the funeral home, 285 East Street in Kirkersville. The family prefers that memorial contributions be directed to . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019
