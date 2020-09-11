Bright, Ruth
1944 - 2020
Ruth Emma Walcutt Bright, age 75, of Westerville and Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Bickford of Lancaster. She was born on December 27, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio, to Robert and Eileen (Coe) Walcutt. She graduated from Westerville High School and Ohio Dominican. She spent many years teaching in Columbus, Ohio and went on to retire from Chase Bank. Ruth was a long-time member of the Church of the Messiah Methodist Church of Westerville. She is preceded in death by her father Robert and mother Eileen (Coe) Walcutt. Surviving are her husband, Charles; daughter, Heather (Julie) Bright of Lancaster, Ohio; son, Eric Reid of California; brother, Charles (Harriet) Walcutt of Gretna, Nebraska; sisters, Martha (John) Wildi of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and Mary (Michael) Sells of Delaware, Ohio; as well as grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. Family and friends may call from 10-11am on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Hill Funeral Home, 220 South State Street, Westerville, Ohio, with service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Ruth Bright to the Alzheimer's Association
online at alz.org
. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
.