Ruth Brooker, 89, passed away peacefully March 29, 2019, following a short period in the hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Born May 4, 1929, at the family farm to Walter and Caroline Brooker in Marietta, Ohio, Ruth was one of nine children and a devout, lifelong Catholic. She is survived by three brothers, John and Ambrose in Florida and James in Virginia. Ruth graduated St. Mary's High School in Marietta in 1948 and relocated to Columbus, where she spent the remainder of her life. She was employed by the State of Ohio as an accountant until her retirement. Ruth contracted polio at an early age and endured a lifelong struggle with significant physical limitations. In spite of her challenges, Ruth exhibited a spirit of determination, persistence, and confidence in every stage of her life. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, April 24, at 1 PM at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 204 South 5th St., Columbus, OH 43215; followed by a Memorial Service April 27 at 10 AM at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, 506 4th Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Marietta. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019