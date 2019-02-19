|
|
Smiley Wilson, Ruth C.
1920 - 2019
Ruth C. Smiley Wilson, age 98, of Columbus, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Middleton Senior Living in Granville. Friends will be received from 5-7pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 at HEART & HOPE FUNERAL HOME BY SCHOEDINGER, 3030 West Broad Street, Columbus. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am Friday, February 22, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 222 Schoolhouse Lane, Columbus, where friends will also be received one hour prior to the service, from 9:30-10:30am. Visit www.heartandhope.com to read a full obituary and share your memories of Ruth.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019