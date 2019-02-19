The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HEART & HOPE FUNERAL HOME BY SCHOEDINGER
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
222 Schoolhouse Lane
Columbus, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
222 Schoolhouse Lane
Columbus, OH
Ruth C. Smiley Wilson


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Ruth C. Smiley Wilson Obituary
Smiley Wilson, Ruth C.
1920 - 2019
Ruth C. Smiley Wilson, age 98, of Columbus, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Middleton Senior Living in Granville. Friends will be received from 5-7pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 at HEART & HOPE FUNERAL HOME BY SCHOEDINGER, 3030 West Broad Street, Columbus. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am Friday, February 22, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 222 Schoolhouse Lane, Columbus, where friends will also be received one hour prior to the service, from 9:30-10:30am. Visit www.heartandhope.com to read a full obituary and share your memories of Ruth.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
