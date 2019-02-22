|
|
Carter, Ruth
1914 - 2019
Ruth Webb Carter, age 104, born July 7, 1914 in Lawrence County, Kentucky and passed to be with the Lord February 20, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Homer Carter, parents Lafe Webb and Melvina (Ward) Webb, brothers Roscoe and Virgil Webb, sisters Thelma Young and Gladys Kennedy. Survived by sister, Ann Price, together with nieces and nephews. Worked as a machine operator for Aero Columbus Engineering and lifelong resident of Columbus. Member in good standing for many years of the Redeemers Church on Courtright and dedicated to the work of the church. Special thanks to long time caregivers Mike Webb, Hester and Loretta Young, the staff at the Ashford on Broad and Zusman Hospice. Funeral service Monday 1 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call 1 hour prior to service. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zusman Hospice. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019