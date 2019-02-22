Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Carter


1914 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Carter Obituary
Carter, Ruth
1914 - 2019
Ruth Webb Carter, age 104, born July 7, 1914 in Lawrence County, Kentucky and passed to be with the Lord February 20, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Homer Carter, parents Lafe Webb and Melvina (Ward) Webb, brothers Roscoe and Virgil Webb, sisters Thelma Young and Gladys Kennedy. Survived by sister, Ann Price, together with nieces and nephews. Worked as a machine operator for Aero Columbus Engineering and lifelong resident of Columbus. Member in good standing for many years of the Redeemers Church on Courtright and dedicated to the work of the church. Special thanks to long time caregivers Mike Webb, Hester and Loretta Young, the staff at the Ashford on Broad and Zusman Hospice. Funeral service Monday 1 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call 1 hour prior to service. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zusman Hospice. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now