Cochran, Ruth
1926 - 2020
Ruth Eva (Mahr) Cochran, formerly Caruso, 93, of Columbus, passed peacefully at home on July 7, 2020. She was born October 7, 1926 to the late Hazel (Mahr) Edwards. She was preceded in death by her first husband Enrico Caruso Sr., second husband Pete Cochran, her son Thomas Charles and brother Lewis Mahr. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Vera), Enrico Jr. (Janie) and #4 son, Joe T.; 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren; special cousin, Della (Moe) DeLaPaz and many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Her life revolved around her family, she was proud to be the matriarch of 5 generations and always said "not an ugly one among us". She enjoyed sewing, crafting, home remodeling and celebrating birthdays with her cousins. She took pride in assembling many photo albums for her family to enjoy. She was generous, strong, beautiful, loving, devoted, amazing and treasured and will surely be missed. Visitation will be 11am-12pm on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus, with a service to follow at 12pm. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visit www.newcomercolumbus.com
