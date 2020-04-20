|
Connors, Ruth
Ruth Connors, age 95, Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Bickford of Bexley. Born and raised in Athens County, Ohio to the late Elmer and Blanche Yates. Retired from the City of Columbus Water Dept. after 30 years. Long time parishioner of St. Mary Church German Village. Preceded in death by parents, sister Dalles Goff, brother James Yates, husband Daniel Connors and grandson Leonard Lippert. Survived by daughters, Patricia "Pat" Connors and Carolyn Brooks; granddaughter, Kim Formeller; great-grandchildren, Rachel and Leon Formeller; brothers, Elmo and Allen Yates; sister, Alice Frazee; numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth loved all sports and was an avid fan of OSU football and basketball. Ruth's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and nurses of Bickford of Bexley, especially Hannah and to the nurses of Heartland Hospice, especially Frances. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery and a funeral mass will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Columbus. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 614-444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020