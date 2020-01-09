|
|
Brofford, Ruth D.
1912 - 2020
Ruth Darling Brofford, 107, of Grove City, OH, was promoted to glory on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Ruth was born on October 18, 1912. Visitation will be held from 2-5pm Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will begin at 1pm Monday, January 13, 2020 at the funeral home conducted by Pastor George Jordan. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. To view obituary visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020