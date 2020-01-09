Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Funeral service
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Ruth D. Brofford


1912 - 2020
Ruth D. Brofford Obituary
Brofford, Ruth D.
1912 - 2020
Ruth Darling Brofford, 107, of Grove City, OH, was promoted to glory on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Ruth was born on October 18, 1912. Visitation will be held from 2-5pm Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will begin at 1pm Monday, January 13, 2020 at the funeral home conducted by Pastor George Jordan. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. To view obituary visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020
