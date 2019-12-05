|
|
Davis, Ruth
1930 - 2019
Ruth Frances Davis, 89, of Columbus, passed away November 27, 2019. Ruth was born August 12, 1930 to Charley and Emma (Adkins) Ramey. Ruth retired from CVS. She loved sewing and embroidering, and watching Jeopardy. She loved smothering her great grandkids with hugs and kisses anytime she could. If you needed anything, she'd give you her last dollar to help. She was kind and a loving woman. But you didn't want to cross her path or she'd let you have it. She was married to Robert J. Davis for 25 years. They divorced but remained friends. Ruth will be deeply missed by her daughter, Pamela Hamilton; granddaughter, Dorena Borders; great grandchildren, Emily, Nichole, and Zachariah Borders and Wyatt Donaldson; sisters, Eva Ramey of Columbus and Verda Muench of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her mother and father Emma and Charley Ramey, sisters Mildred Yates, Addie Bey, brothers Alvin Ramey and Raymond Ramey. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2-4pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral services will follow at 4pm. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019