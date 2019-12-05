Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Davis Obituary
Davis, Ruth
1930 - 2019
Ruth Frances Davis, 89, of Columbus, passed away November 27, 2019. Ruth was born August 12, 1930 to Charley and Emma (Adkins) Ramey. Ruth retired from CVS. She loved sewing and embroidering, and watching Jeopardy. She loved smothering her great grandkids with hugs and kisses anytime she could. If you needed anything, she'd give you her last dollar to help. She was kind and a loving woman. But you didn't want to cross her path or she'd let you have it. She was married to Robert J. Davis for 25 years. They divorced but remained friends. Ruth will be deeply missed by her daughter, Pamela Hamilton; granddaughter, Dorena Borders; great grandchildren, Emily, Nichole, and Zachariah Borders and Wyatt Donaldson; sisters, Eva Ramey of Columbus and Verda Muench of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her mother and father Emma and Charley Ramey, sisters Mildred Yates, Addie Bey, brothers Alvin Ramey and Raymond Ramey. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2-4pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral services will follow at 4pm. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -