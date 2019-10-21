Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Dolan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Dolan


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Dolan Obituary
Dolan, Ruth
1924 - 2019
Ruth E. Dolan, age 95, passed away Sunday, October 19, 2019. Ruth is survived by her son, Jim (Evelyn) Dolan; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Monday, October 28, 2019 from 12-1 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 1 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Burial to follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Delaware, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now