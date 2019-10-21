|
Dolan, Ruth
1924 - 2019
Ruth E. Dolan, age 95, passed away Sunday, October 19, 2019. Ruth is survived by her son, Jim (Evelyn) Dolan; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Monday, October 28, 2019 from 12-1 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 1 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Burial to follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Delaware, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019