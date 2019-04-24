Wright, Ruth Duer

1920 - 2019

Ruth Duer Wright, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born April 14, 1920 in Ridgeley, West Virginia but soon moved to Covington, Virginia. There she was raised by three amazing women – her grandmother, Ruth, and her two aunts, Ermina and Mary. Ruth moved to San Diego in 1946 where she met "the cutest flyboy in the Navy," Bob "Skip" Wright. They married on May 31, 1947 and were together until his death in 2013. Skip's first job out of Georgia Tech took them to Hawaii. From there they moved to Louisiana where their daughter, Molly, was born, then to Texas, France for a year, back to Texas and finally Ohio. Every new house that Ruth and her family moved into was transformed by her incredible artistic talent. She began studying art history and taking art classes while living in Rockport, Texas. Her knowledge and love of art history led her to become a Docent at the Columbus Museum of Art where she shared this love with countless visitors for over 30 years. Ruth was devoted to her family and they were equally devoted to her. She is survived by her daughter, Molly (Peter) Wefel; sister-in-law, Dianne Lockwood; and many other wonderful relatives and friends.