|
|
Stelzer, Ruth E.
1927 - 2019
Ruth E. Stelzer, 91, of Columbus, Ohio passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019. She will be forever remembered for her beautiful spirit and as a women who took care of everyone who came into her life. Ruth was born November 29, 1927 in Blacklick, Ohio to the late Delmar and Olive Mabel Sowers; also preceded in death by her husband Carl Stelzer; daughter Brenda Souder; brothers Lewis, William, Ted, Kenneth, Russell, Randall and Delmar Sowers; sisters Goldie Souder, Lillian Wright, Stella Webb, Hazel Post and Mary Sowers and a grandson Tommy. She is survived by a son, Bob (Susie) Stelzer; daughter Beverly (Clarence) Derenburger; son-in-law Don Souder; grandchildren Jeff (special friend Julie), Bryan (Erin), Bobby (Heather), Beth Ann (Ben), Eric (Abby); great-grandchildren Dusty (Samantha), JD (Kacey) and Little Eric; great-great-grandchildren Jamison and Lincoln. Family will welcome friends 4-7pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, where a funeral service will be held at 11am Thursday; interment to follow at Mifflin Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019