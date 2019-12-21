|
|
Strader, Ruth E.
1929 - 2019
Ruth Strader, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Ruth was born on May 1, 1929 in Mount Vernon, Ohio to the late Charles and Nellie. Also preceding her in death was her brother Harold and sister Helen. Ruth will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 68 years, Jack Strader; children Mary, Susan , Patricia and Stephen ; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Eugene; and niece Betsy. Ruth grew up as a farm girl in Ohio on her parent's farm. Then graduated from OSU where she met her husband, Jack Strader. Together with Jack and while raising four children, they built a small garden supply store on King Ave, which eventually grew into one of the largest family-owned garden centers in the country, Strader's Garden Centers. From her early life on the farm, Ruth had a strong work ethic and strived to teach it to others. She always found time to chat with the customers that came into their store and made many life-long friends from those times. Family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00pm on Thursday, December 26, and a funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019