|
|
Pack, Ruth Elaine
1920 - 2019
Ruth Elaine Hopkins Pack, age 98. She resided at Parkside at Wesley Ridge since 2006. She was born August 12, 1920 in Mather, Pennsylvania, to William F. and Hazel Faye (Stewart) Hopkins. Ruth graduated from Moundsville High School, Moundsville WV in 1938. She attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio and graduated in 1942. She attended graduate school at Western Reserve University, now Case Western Reserve. She was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta, Social Sorority. She was a member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church since 1957 and Dorcas Circle at RUMC. Ruth was honored as a 50 year member of Reynoldsburg Civic Club several years ago. She also was a member of Eastern Star, Eugenie Chapter #507, for many years. She and her husband, Bob, loved to dance and were founding members of the Reynoldsburg Dance Club.She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert Ferrell Pack, her parents, infant sister Alice Louise and son-in-law Richard Owen. She is survived by her daughters, Constance Louise Pack Owen and Pamela Hopkins Pack (Paul) Oldach; grandchildren Amy (Brice) Smith, Robert Todvine, Jason (Amy) Poulton, and Ross (Rachel) Poulton; great-grandchildren Emmalie, Ruthie Cate, Seth, Kendra and Jaxson. She is also survived by dear sister, Nancy Hopkins (Frank) Welshon; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held at 1PM on March 9, 2019 at Kimes Chapel, Parkside at Wesley Ridge, 2229 Taylor Park Dr, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. The Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's memory to Wesley Hospice, 4588 Wesley Woods Blvd., Suite 2A, New Albany, Ohio 43054.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019