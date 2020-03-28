|
|
Bower, Ruth Ellen
1924 - 2020
Ruth Ellen Bower slipped away to greener pastures on March 24, 2020, exactly one month before her 96th birthday. Ruth's early life on the family farm just outside of Johnstown, Ohio grounded her with the earth, nature and a love of animals, especially her beloved dogs and cats and those animals and birds she rescued. She graduated from Johnstown High School where she acted and was voted homecoming queen. She loved to sing and was an avid reader. Ruth spent much of her life as a home maker. She worked many years at and retired from Dodd Hall at the OSU Medical Center. She was blessed with many talents: an amazing gardener and landscaper, a glorious baker, wonderful cook and an artful, meticulous seamstress. Ruth was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church. Her funny, thoughtful, sociable, adventurous nature naturally drew people to her. Ruth was preceded in death by husband Willard Bower; daughter Susan Bower Graham; five sisters, Mary, Altie, Eula, Wilma, Janet; and brother Lewis. She is survived by daughter Kathy Bower; son-in-law Sermet Arisan; and many nieces and nephews. Due to current health restrictions, a private graveside service will take place at Green Hill Cemetery in Johnstown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Creative Living, 150 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43201 or The , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020