Ellis, Ruth
1957 - 2019
Ruth D. Ellis, age 61, passed away February 5, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital. Ruth retired as a School Bus Driver from Columbus City Schools. Survived by husband, Gary Ellis, grandchildren; sister, Sue; niece, Wanda and many other family and friends. Friends may call at O. R. WOODYARD ChAPEL, 1346 S. High St. Tuesday, 2/12/2019 from 5 to 8 pm. where funeral service will be held Wednesday 10:30 am. Pastor Bernard Ferrell officiating. Interment Kingwood Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019