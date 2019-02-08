Home

O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Ruth Ellis Obituary
Ellis, Ruth
1957 - 2019
Ruth D. Ellis, age 61, passed away February 5, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital. Ruth retired as a School Bus Driver from Columbus City Schools. Survived by husband, Gary Ellis, grandchildren; sister, Sue; niece, Wanda and many other family and friends. Friends may call at O. R. WOODYARD ChAPEL, 1346 S. High St. Tuesday, 2/12/2019 from 5 to 8 pm. where funeral service will be held Wednesday 10:30 am. Pastor Bernard Ferrell officiating. Interment Kingwood Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019
