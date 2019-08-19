|
|
Coverdale, Ruth Evelyn
Ruth Evelyn Coverdale, age 100, of Columbus, went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2019. Born January 22, 1919 at Nashport, Ohio. Preceded in death by husband William K. Coverdale of Adams Mills, Ohio. Survived by sons, William R. Coverdale, Paul E. Coverdale, and Timothy R. Coverdale. Ruth also had nine grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was a beloved and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, and enjoyed wonderful times with her family. A long-time member of Miller Avenue EUB Church and Vineyard at Lehner Road. She was an active member of the National Association of Retired & Veteran Railway Employees, Inc. (NARVRE). A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2-4pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH 43231. Services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Newcomer NE Chapel at 1pm. Immediately following the service, a graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019