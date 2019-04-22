|
|
Gingrich, Ruth
1927 - 2019
Ruth Ann Adams Gingrich, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born on September 29, 1927 in Columbus, Ohio, Ruth grew up in Grandview and Upper Arlington. In her youth, Ruth spent winters in Florida and many summers and holidays in Meigs County, Ohio. After graduating from Upper Arlington High School, Ruth attended Florida College for Women (now Florida State University) where she earned a degree in home economics. Returning to Upper Arlington, Ruth married Wilbur Gingrich and together they raised three children. Ruth was a dedicated member of First Community Church for over 50 years. She obtained her teaching degree from OSU and taught special education in Upper Arlington Schools. In midlife and retirement, Ruth traveled and volunteered extensively in the U.S. and internationally. At age 56, she taught at Uskudar School in Istanbul, Turkey for 2 years. At age 67 Ruth moved to Logan, Ohio where she loved being a grandmother, prolific quilter and active member of the First Presbyterian Church. She continued to travel internationally into her 80s. She will be remembered by family and friends for reminiscing with pride and joy, "I went everywhere I wanted to go and did everything I wanted to do". Ruth is survived by her children, Annie Kiermaier (Lucie), Susan Miller (Don), David Gingrich (Dana); six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Carlin House, Logan, Ohio, the Camp Akita Scholarship Fund or First Presbyterian Church of Logan, Ohio. A celebration of life service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Logan, Ohio on Saturday, May 4 at 11am.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019