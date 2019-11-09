The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:30 PM
Ruth Goldsbury


1928 - 2019
Ruth Goldsbury Obituary
Goldsbury, Ruth
1928 - 2019
Ruth Arlene Goldsbury was born September 9, 1928 in Columbus, Ohio and passed away November 8, 2019. "Ruthie" graduated from Central High School and worked for First Investment Company as a secretary. Her hobbies included bowling, camping, playing cards, cooking, shopping, and baking cookies for her grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family, Elks friends and going to lunch with the Elks ladies. Surviving family includes her daughters, Rita (Tim) Kidwell and Sharon (Dave) Tumbas; sister-in-law, Mary Jo (Jim) Veach; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren (2 more expected in December); nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her wonderful husband of 70 years, Bill, parents Arthur and Ruth Scase, sisters Helen Hopkins and Donna Johnson, and brothers Arthur "Junie" and Bill Scase. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna with funeral services beginning at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Mifflin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin, Columbus, OH 43215. The family would also like to thank Mt. Carmel Hospice, especially Cheryl and Carry, for their excellent and compassionate care. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Remember
